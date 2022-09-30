Putin Signs Agreements on Accession of LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country on Friday.

The ceremony took place in the St. George's Hall of the of the Grand Kremlin Palace. The Russian national anthem sounded after the signing of the agreements.