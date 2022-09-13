(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Ukraine is violating international humanitarian law, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday during a phone conversation, adding that the shelling of Donbas continues, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin, in particular, drew the attention of the Federal chancellor to the blatant violations of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian side, the never-ending shelling of the cities of Donbas, as a result of which civilians are killed and civilian infrastructure is deliberately damaged," the Kremlin said in a statement.