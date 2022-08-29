Putin to Hold Phone Conversation With Pashinyan on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today is a very important day for Russia and Armenia, 25 years ago a friendship treaty was signed between our two countries, and today in the early afternoon, President Putin will have a telephone conversation with Pashinyan on this occasion," Peskov told reporters.