Putin To Take Part In Russia-ASEAN Summit, Discuss Expanding Interaction - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit via video conference, which will be timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the beginning of relations between Moscow and the organization, the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the video conference, the countries' leaders will sum up the results of cooperation between Russia and the ASEAN member states, as well as discuss the possibilities of expanding political, economic and humanitarian interaction.

In addition, an exchange of views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region is expected.

ASEAN consists of ten countries in Southeast Asia: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Russia has been a full-scale partner in dialogue with the association since 1996. In 2016, at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, the sides adopted a declaration and an action plan with the aim of bringing cooperation between Moscow and the organization to the level of strategic partnership.

