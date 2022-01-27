UrduPoint.com

Putin's Spokesman Says 'Everyone' Already Knows US Reaction To Russian Security Proposals

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 04:07 PM

Putin's Spokesman Says 'Everyone' Already Knows US Reaction to Russian Security Proposals

The Russian presidential spokesperson said Thursday there was no point disclosing the US response to Russia's security proposals because the US made no secret of it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Russian presidential spokesperson said Thursday there was no point disclosing the US response to Russia's security proposals because the US made no secret of it.

The written response was delivered to Moscow on Wednesday by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. US President Joe Biden said it would not be released publicly to "provide space for confidential talks.

"

"You know that our dialogue partners in Washington and Brussels said these documents should not be publicized. But their contents do not really need to be (disclosed) because everyone knows everything already," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

The Kremlin spokesman said Vladimir Putin had received the response to his proposal that the US and NATO provide legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would not join the alliance.

