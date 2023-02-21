UrduPoint.com

Putis Says West Was Preparing Ukraine For Big Conflict, Admits It Today

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Western countries had been preparing Ukraine for a big war long before the start of Moscow's military operation there and admit that today "without restraint,"  Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The US and NATO rapidly established their military bases and secret biological laboratories near the borders of our country. They were learning to act on the theater of future military operations during maneuvers, preparing the Kiev regime, which is controlled by them, Ukraine, which they had enslaved, for a big war, and they admit it today.

They publicly admit this without restraint," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

The Russian leader also stated that the West had trained Ukrainian troops, and shipped weapons and military equipment to Kiev long before Russia started the military operation in Ukraine.

"And I want to specifically emphasize that Kiev and the West had negotiations on deliveries of air defense systems, fighter jets and other military equipment to Ukraine long before the start of the special military operation," Putin added.

