UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Racism Tops Religion As US Hate Crime Motivation By More Than 3-1 Margin - FBI

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:49 PM

Racism Tops Religion as US Hate Crime Motivation by More Than 3-1 Margin - FBI

US hate crimes motivated by bias against a victim's race, ethnicity or ancestry were three times more common than similar incidents driven by religion or sexual orientation, the FBI said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) US hate crimes motivated by bias against a victim's race, ethnicity or ancestry were three times more common than similar incidents driven by religion or sexual orientation, the FBI said in a report on Tuesday.

There were 7,036 single-bias hate crimes reported to Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) in 2018 with 8,646 victims, the report said.

"The majority of the reported hate crimes were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry bias (59.6 percent)," the report said. "Additional biases included religion (18.7 percent), sexual orientation (16.7 percent), gender identity (2.2 percent), disability (2.1 percent), and gender (0.7 percent)."

The report also noted a 0.8 percent drop in 2018 hate crimes from 2017, 7,120 last year compared with 7175 the previous year.

The report dubbed "Hate Crime Statistics, 2018," was compiled from data supplied by 16,000 US law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

FBI 2017 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

51 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

51 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.