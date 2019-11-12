Racism Tops Religion as US Hate Crime Motivation by More Than 3-1 Margin - FBI

US hate crimes motivated by bias against a victim's race, ethnicity or ancestry were three times more common than similar incidents driven by religion or sexual orientation, the FBI said in a report on Tuesday

There were 7,036 single-bias hate crimes reported to Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) in 2018 with 8,646 victims, the report said.

"The majority of the reported hate crimes were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry bias (59.6 percent)," the report said. "Additional biases included religion (18.7 percent), sexual orientation (16.7 percent), gender identity (2.2 percent), disability (2.1 percent), and gender (0.7 percent)."

The report also noted a 0.8 percent drop in 2018 hate crimes from 2017, 7,120 last year compared with 7175 the previous year.

The report dubbed "Hate Crime Statistics, 2018," was compiled from data supplied by 16,000 US law enforcement agencies.