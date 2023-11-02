Rangers blank D-backs to capture first World Series title

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Delivering a historic title with an unbeaten road playoff run, the Texas Rangers captured the World Series in their 63-year history on Wednesday by defeating Arizona 5-0.

Marcus Semien's two-run home run, a run-scoring Mitch Garver single and a pivotal ninth-inning Diamondbacks error produced the runs that enabled Texas to win Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship final 4-1.

"It's just emotional," Semien said. "Everything I have ever worked for is for this moment."

The Rangers went undefeated in 11 post-season contests away from their suburban Dallas home ballpark, capped by sweeping three games in Phoenix over the Diamondbacks.

"It's such a treat," the Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe said. "We really did a great job of finishing here on the road. Maybe we struggled at home but we've got a special group."

The Rangers, who began as the Washington Senators in 1961 before relocating to Texas in 1972, had reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing first to San Francisco and then St. Louis.

"That's one of the coolest feelings of my life," Texas slugger Jonah Heim said. "It's what your work your whole life for. We accomplished our goals. I'm so proud of this team."

The D-backs suffered their first World Series defeat, having won the 2001 crown in their only prior appearance.

"This is painful. This is just plain painful. And I can't quite move past that right now. But I will," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "The reason why it hurts so bad is because we care so much."

Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen kept Texas hitless through six innings, the 28-year-old US right-hander baffling the same batters who blasted out 11 runs the night before.

"He had his good stuff working," Lowe said. "But we finally got to him."

The Rangers pounced in the top of the seventh with three consecutive hits as Corey Seager singled to left field, reached third base on Evan Carter's double and scored the first run on Garver's single up the middle.

"It was kind of a crazy game. We got no-hit until the sixth," Semien said. "But we came through. Once Corey got the first hit everybody kind of woke up."

Texas shortstop Seager homered three times and drove in six runs in the World Series to win the Most Valuable Player award, becoming only the fourth player to take it twice after his MVP role for the 2020 champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It truly is incredible. But it's not just me," Seager said. "Just happy to be part of this team."

Only Hall of Famers Bob Gibson, Sandy Koufax and Reggie Jackson had won multiple Series MVP awards.

"I don't think you can ever fathom that," Seager said. "It's a pretty special group."

Josh Jung and Lowe singled to open the ninth for the Rangers and both scored on an error by Arizona's Alek Thomas on Heim's single to make it 3-0.

Semien then blasted a two-run homer into the left-field seats to all-but settle matters.

When Josh Sborz struck out Ketel Marte for the final out, ending the Arizona batter's 20-game playoff hit streak, the Rangers began a wild celebration.

- Bochy gets fourth title -

Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement last year to manage the Rangers, won his fourth World Series title at age 68 after three with San Francisco.

"To get this call, to be a part of this, I know how blessed I am," Bochy said. "I can't thank these guys enough."

The Rangers had missed the playoffs in six consecutive losing seasons before this year's title run.

Arizona advanced runners into scoring position in each of the first five innings but came away empty-handed, going 0-for-10 at the plate thanks to Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi mystifying the D-backs when it mattered early.

"Evo was incredible to get out of jams like that," Seager said. "He kept it 0-0 when we couldn't get anything going."