Rare Deep Sea Dolphins Wash Up On Aussie Beach Baffling Scientists

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Rare deep sea dolphins wash up on Aussie beach baffling scientists

Two rare deep sea dolphins have washed up on an Australian beach in separate incidents over the past few weeks, leaving marine scientist baffled at the discovery

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Two rare deep sea dolphins have washed up on an Australian beach in separate incidents over the past few weeks, leaving marine scientist baffled at the discovery.

Easily identified by their black and white markings, the southern right whale dolphins were found on Port Fairy's East Beach in Victoria State, however only one of the mysterious animals was able to be retrieved by authorities for examination.

"It is interesting that we have two (stranded) close together and in relatively similar locations," natural environment programs officer at Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Mandy Watson, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.

"These animals are normally found in deep water well offshore so they're very rarely seen in inshore waters.

" Details about the creatures, found in pods of up to 1,000 along the Continental Shelf, remain fairly scarce, as observing the species is extremely difficult and expensive.

"We don't know much about these species, really, because they live in habitats that are so rough and so remote from us that it makes everything complicated," Deakin University marine ecologist Paul Tixier explained.

Hoping to find out what happened to the wayward dolphin, tests will soon get underway that may shed light on the mystery.

"We are always interested in knowing what's going on out there, and this could give us a glimpse of the conditions far offshore," Tixier said.

