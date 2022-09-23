Raytheon Wins $985Mln Deal to Build US Air Force Hypersonic Cruise Missile - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won an almost $1 billion US Air Force contract to develop and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM), the US Defense Department said.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $985,348,124 .

..task order for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM)," the Defense Department said in a release on Thursday. "Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by March 2027."