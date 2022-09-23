UrduPoint.com

Raytheon Wins $985Mln Deal To Build US Air Force Hypersonic Cruise Missile - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Raytheon Wins $985Mln Deal to Build US Air Force Hypersonic Cruise Missile - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won an almost $1 billion US Air Force contract to develop and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM), the US Defense Department said.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $985,348,124 .

..task order for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM)," the Defense Department said in a release on Thursday. "Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by March 2027."

Related Topics

Attack Tucson March Billion

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

2 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

2 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

3 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

3 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

3 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.