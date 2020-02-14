RECAST - Russia Completes Tests of New Advanced Torpedo - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation has completed the state tests of the new advanced torpedo and of the guided 250 kilogram (551 pound)-caliber bomb, the director general of the weapon manufacturer has told reporters.

"This year, we have completed the state tests of the advanced torpedo and of the 250 kilogram-caliber bomb, documents are now being prepared," Boris Obnosov told reporters.

He recalled that the corporation had delivered to the Russian armed forces the Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile in 2019, also providing military districts across the country with the Bastion mobile coastal defense missile systems equipped with Oniks.

According to Obnosov, the Tactical Missiles Corporation cooperates efficiently with the JSC Sukhoi Company, coordinating plans on equipping the Su-57 jet fighter "almost every month."