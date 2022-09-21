RECAST - Russia Recognizes Sovereignty of DPR, LPR Within Constitutional Borders - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia has recognized the independence of the Donbas people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk within the borders that are enshrined in their constitutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia recognized the independence of the Donbass republics within the borders specified in their constitutions ” in fact, that means the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of the former Ukrainian SSR," he said in an interview with Newsweek magazine.

"As for other Ukrainian territories liberated from the yoke of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime you mentioned, we proceed from the premise that their inhabitants have the right to independently determine their own destiny.

We see the desire of people to be together with Russia, and therefore we shall treat their choice with respect. The corresponding intentions have been voiced recently by the leaders of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. All of them are entitled to use the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter," he stressed.