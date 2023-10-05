Recent Winners Of The Nobel Literature Prize
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel prize in Literature, after this year's award on Thursday went to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse:
2023: Jon Fosse (Norway)
2022: Annie Ernaux (France)
2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania, Britain)
2020: Louise Gluck (US)
2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain)
2016: Bob Dylan (US)
2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)
2014: Patrick Modiano (France)
2012: Mo Yan (China)
2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden)
2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru)
2009: Herta Mueller (Germany)