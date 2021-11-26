UrduPoint.com

Redirection Of Plane With Swiss Top Diplomat Aboard Safe For Passengers - Foreign Ministry

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The situation when the plane carrying Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was redirected to Moscow on Friday, did not pose a threat to those on board, a spokeswoman of the Swiss Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"There was no threat to passengers," the spokeswoman said.

The aircraft landed in Moscow, and currently, various options are worked out to continue the trip to China, the spokeswoman added.

"Soon after the scheduled stop in Novosibirsk, the plane of the Federal Council (government) heading to China had to return to Novosibirsk due to technical malfunctions. Then the plane of the Federal Council brought the delegation to Moscow. Different options are being considered there, relating to the trip," the spokeswoman told Sputnik.

The Swiss plane following the route Novosibirsk-Hangzhou was redirected to Moscow over technical causes on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

