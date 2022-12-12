Renowned US Financier Rogers Says Now Good Time to Invest in Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) US investment guru Jim Rogers told Sputnik that now is the right time to invest in Russia and Ukraine, for anyone that can, including in the countries' transportation and entertainment industries because history shows a significant amount of money can be made during times of conflict.

"I have learned over my investment career and reading that if you invest in a country when there's war or civil war, especially near the end, you will probably make a lot of money," Rogers, the creator of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI), said. "It's impossible for me to invest in Ukraine or Russia right now. But I would certainly like to."

Many Western investors had to leave Russia, he added, but others not restricted, like Brazilians or Indonesians, should consider investing in both countries.

"I'm very much against war, but... I have learned that if you invest in a disaster, you often make money. I am not investing in Russia or Ukraine, I am just saying what history shows," he added.

Rogers also advised that the investments should be made in the areas most affected by the conflict, like the transportation and entertainment industries, including hotels.

"If you just look at the Russian economy or the Ukraine economy, you can see what suffered the most and that usually will be the things that will rise again," he explained. "Things that are hurt the most will usually do the best when peace comes."

At some point, the war is going to be over and there will be opportunities, he predicted.

"Someday people are going to fly to Tokyo again. They're not going to take the train to Tokyo. So, people like Aeroflot or airports or somebody will have a revival," he added.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated however that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

So far, both sides insist that the right conditions for peace talks have not been established yet.

Rogers co-founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund and is currently the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests. He is also the author of several books including "Investment Biker," "Adventure Capitalist," and "Street Smarts."