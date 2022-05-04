UrduPoint.com

Repairman Of Hunter Biden Laptop Files Defamation Lawsuits Against CNN, Politico - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The repairman of Hunter Biden's laptop filed lawsuits against corporate media outlets CNN, Politico and The Daily Beast as well as US Congressman Adam Schiff for purposely and wrongly accusing him of spreading Russian disinformation.

"After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation," John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repairman in the US state of Delaware, told the New York Post.

Isaac told Fox news his life was ruined after his name was leaked to the public and he was painted as being part of an alleged Russian disinformation campaign.

Hunter Biden abandoned his laptop at Isaac's repair shop in 2019, while his father Joe Biden was running to become a US president, the contents of which were later made public.

Several US intelligence officials, including Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Directors Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta and John Brennan signed a letter expressing suspicions that emails recovered from the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden were part of a Russian disinformation operation.

The emails were confirmed as legitimate by The New York Times in March 2022.

