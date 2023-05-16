UrduPoint.com

Residence Of Kuwaiti Military Office Head Attacked In Sudan - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Residence of Kuwaiti Military Office Head Attacked in Sudan - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The residence of the military office chief at the Kuwait Embassy in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, was stormed and ransacked on Monday, the state-run Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported, citing the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry reportedly condemned the attack and urged the Sudanese government and all concerned parties to urgently take necessary measures to provide full protection for its diplomatic staff, buildings and properties.

In addition, Kuwait City stressed the need to bring to justice all those responsible for the incident, the report said.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, at least 676 people have died and over 5,500 others have been injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. Moreover, during the unrest, diplomatic missions of many countries have been attacked and looted. On May 2, a group of armed men stormed the office of the Saudi Arabian cultural attache in Sudan, in one of the recently reported cases.

