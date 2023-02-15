UrduPoint.com

Residents Leave Ukraine's Chasiv Yar To Escape Bakhmut Fighting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Residents leave Ukraine's Chasiv Yar to escape Bakhmut fighting

As a Soviet army conscript, Vasil Slabun helped in the clean-up of radioactive material after the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986

Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :As a Soviet army conscript, Vasil Slabun helped in the clean-up of radioactive material after the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986.

He still suffers migraines but largely blames his headaches on the constant sound of artillery firing in the town of Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine.

"It's very noisy," he told AFP. "My nerves are shot." Right on cue, the deafening sound erupts of shells launched towards Russian positions in neighbouring Bakhmut, where fierce fighting has been taking place since May last year.

At 7:30 am on Wednesday, Slabun, 62, had already been waiting for half an hour for the evacuation bus out of Chasiv Yar.

"It's a habit," he said with a toothless grin, lighting a cigarette and putting it to his lips through a thick salt and pepper beard.

"It's better to be early than late." Soon, a white minibus arrives and he greets the driver and volunteer with a firm handshake stubs out his smoke and clambers on board.

His two small holdalls -- all he is leaving with -- are loaded in the back.

"I'll return when the Ukrainian army has won," he said. "I was born here and all my family are buried here." - Shelling - The minibus, operated by the charity Save Ukraine, picks its way through the snow-covered streets on the way to its next pick-up, taking advantage of a relative lull in the firing.

The charity has been evacuating the vulnerable from conflict zones in Ukraine since 2014. As of early February, it said it had moved more than 83,000 children, adults and disabled people to safety.

In recent weeks, more people have been requesting help to get out of Chasiv Yar, as the fighting in and around Bakhmut inches closer.

The first stop for passengers is Pokrovsk, a 90-minute drive away to the southwest, and an emergency assistance centre run by the charity.

From there, they will be helped to find longer-term accommodation to start a new life elsewhere.

Lubov, 65, is heading to the western city of Lviv with her daughter, Olena, 45, with their two small dogs, Liolik and Richard, on their laps.

"It's a bit scary when the shelling happens and we obviously don't want to hear it," said Lubov, who didn't give her surname.

"I want to see my granddaughter, who lives where we're going. We hope the Ukrainian army will fight for us and defeat the Russians. Then we'll come back." - No choice - The minibus slips and slides down a sidestreet, coming to a halt where Mykola Yakimovich, 71, is waiting in his carpet slippers.

He is staying in Chasiv Yar but his wife, Lubov, 68, their son, also called Mykola, two cats and two dogs are leaving for his sister-in-law's in Dobropillia, north of Pokrovsk.

"I don't want to go," he said. "I've lived my life, so my son should live his.

"Since 2014 there's been a lot of bad things happening. It's better to take them away from here." As ever, ordinary people are bearing the brunt of conflict, he said, before the family exchanges hugs and the bus drives away.

Lydia Ivanovna, 62, needs help as she leaves her home, walking with a stick and leaning on the supportive arm of Save Ukraine volunteer Andriy.

"I'm afraid to stay here because they're shooting and they could kill me. We've been told to leave," she said.

"I'm leaving my home and all my belongings because I don't have a choice. I'm old, I'm sick, so what am I going to do? I cry every day."Dogs mill around, intrigued by the flurry of activity, as Ivanovna's friend, Tamara, 75, and another charity volunteer Yaroslav help carry her bags.

"I came to say goodbye," she said. "And they asked me to care for their pets."

Related Topics

Accident Firing Army Ukraine Russia Nuclear Driver Wife Pokrovsk Chernobyl February May Family All From Allied Rental Modarba Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

12 trucks of 5000 quilts dispatched to PDMA for qu ..

12 trucks of 5000 quilts dispatched to PDMA for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

3 minutes ago
 Traders' delegation calls on RPO

Traders' delegation calls on RPO

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Republicans' Agenda in Congress t ..

White House Says Republicans' Agenda in Congress to Increase US Debt by Over $3T ..

3 minutes ago
 Migrant Bus Accident in Panama Leaves 33 Dead, 23 ..

Migrant Bus Accident in Panama Leaves 33 Dead, 23 Others Injured - Fire Service

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physica ..

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C'shi ..

30 minutes ago
 SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.