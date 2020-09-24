(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Those inoculated with EpiVacCorona, which is to become Russia's second registered vaccine against the coronavirus, will be recommended to receive a booster shot no more frequently than once in three years, the chief of Novosibirsk-based state research center Vector said.

On Tuesday, the national consumer health watchdog said that another Russian vaccine, developed by the Vector research center and dubbed EpiVacCorona, would be registered by October 15.

"After a vaccination cycle, the next revaccination will be required no more frequently than once every three years," Rinat Maksyutov said in a documentary about vaccines, aired by the Rossiya 1 channel.

Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute, on August 11.