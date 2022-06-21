UrduPoint.com

Reversing Trump, US Reimposes Near Total Ban On Landmine Use

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Reversing Trump, US reimposes near total ban on landmine use

The United States said Tuesday it will return to a ban on landmines other than on the Korean peninsula, reversing course from former president Donald Trump as it drew a contrast with Russia's use of the explosives in Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The United States said Tuesday it will return to a ban on landmines other than on the Korean peninsula, reversing course from former president Donald Trump as it drew a contrast with Russia's use of the explosives in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's administration said it would stop the use and production of anti-personnel landmines, which kill thousands of civilians a year.

It said it will destroy the US stockpile of three million mines except when judged to be needed in Korea.

"The administration's actions today are in sharp contrast to Russia's actions in Ukraine," senior State Department official Stanley Brown told reporters.

In Ukraine, "there's compelling evidence that Russian forces are using explosive munitions including landmines in an irresponsible manner, which is causing extensive harm to civilians and damage to vital civilian infrastructure there," he said.

The policy shift puts the United States closer to compliance but still outside the 1997 Ottawa Convention that banned anti-personnel landmines -- a treaty rejected by US adversaries Russia and China as well as historic enemies India and Pakistan.

The Biden administration returned to a policy of former president Barack Obama and reversed the position of Trump, who in 2020 gave the green light again to use and produce landmines, saying the United States had put itself at a competitive disadvantage.

The changes reflect Biden's "belief that these weapons have disproportionate impact on civilians, including children, long after fighting has stopped," a White House statement said.

Adrienne Rich, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said that the United States has invested more than $4.2 billion since 1993 to destroy landmines and other conventional weapons.

"We will continue this important work as we take another step to reclaim American leadership on the world stage," she said in a statement.

- Korean exception - The major exception is on the Korean peninsula, where many of North Korea's 1.2 million troops are stationed near the Demilitarized Zone just 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Seoul, the South's capital and a global economic hub.

"The unique circumstances on the Korean peninsula and the US commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea preclude the United States from changing anti-personnel landmine policy on the Korean peninsula at this time," the White House said.

The United States does not actively control minefields on the peninsula as it has transferred control to South Korea, which is not party to the Ottawa Convention.

The Trump administration argued that the United States could develop smarter landmines that could be deactivated remotely.

But anti-mine campaigners -- who famously included Princess Diana -- have long pointed to the deaths and maiming of civilians years after conflicts.

In 2019, landmines killed at least 2,170 people and injured another 3,357 people, nearly half of them believed to be children, according to the annual Landmine Monitor researched by non-governmental groups.

Non-governmental group Humanity and Inclusion praised the Biden shift but called on the United States to join the Ottawa treaty.

"Civilians can breathe a little easier today, because the leader of one of the world's largest militaries just promised to avoid future use of these weapons outside of the Korean peninsula," said Jeff Meer, the group's US executive director.

But the US refusal to join the treaty -- even though it has not used antipersonnel mines since the 1991 Gulf War -- "is an ironic and historical oddity" that "leaves thousands of lives at risk," Meer said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured World Barack Obama Ukraine Russia China White House Trump Ottawa Stanley Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Hub 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

FDA to auction 45 commercial, residential plots on ..

FDA to auction 45 commercial, residential plots on 25th

6 minutes ago
 'Contributory pension' system may reduce burden on ..

'Contributory pension' system may reduce burden on national exchequer: Senator N ..

6 minutes ago
 KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teache ..

KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teachers

8 minutes ago
 Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

8 minutes ago
 HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing ..

HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing power theft in region

8 minutes ago
 63 criminals including 9 POs held

63 criminals including 9 POs held

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.