Open Menu

Riding The Storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has been written off many times during a turbulent decade in power. But the former bus driver and anointed heir of Hugo Chavez has stubbornly clung to the wheel.

With neither the charisma, popularity, nor flush oil revenues of his late revolutionary mentor, Maduro is accused by rights groups of embracing full-blown authoritarianism to remain in power.

There had been little suspense in the run-up to Saturday's announcement that he will be the ruling PSUV party's candidate in July 28 presidential elections.

The 61-year-old will be seeking a third consecutive six-year term with his political opposition all but kneecapped.

Tall, and sporting an abundant mustache and slicked-back greying hair, Maduro was thrust into power as the handpicked successor of Chavez, who died of cancer in 2013.

Struggling to gain respect as the legitimate successor to still-popular Chavez, Maduro won his first election with a razor-thin margin.

Since then, he has fended off crisis after crisis, ruling with an increasingly iron fist and consolidating power even as life for the average Venezuelan grew ever more miserable.

Millions of Venezuelans have fled a dire economic crisis, marked by runaway inflation and critical shortages, as an oil boom went bust partly due to a plunge in global crude prices.

- Baseball and salsa -

Born in Caracas and a professed Marxist and Christian, Maduro as a teenager played guitar in a rock band called Enigma. He is a baseball fan and dances salsa.

He became a union leader for workers on the Caracas metro and went to communist Cuba in the 1980s to be educated.

Elected to the National Assembly when Chavez swept to power, he rose to become speaker of the legislature before taking over as foreign minister in 2006 and then vice president in October 2012.

In December of that year, Chavez officially declared Maduro his successor before travelling to Cuba for cancer treatment.

He died three months later and Maduro took over, much to the surprise of even some in the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

It was not the first nor last time Maduro was underestimated. In fact, he has embraced criticism that he is boorish and provincial to try and cast himself as a "worker president."

It has even been claimed that he deliberately misspeaks in English so as not to be mistaken for high-brow.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Driver Oil Metro Died Caracas Cuba Venezuela Turkish Lira July October December Cancer Christian All Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

9 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

9 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

10 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

12 hours ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

12 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

12 hours ago
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

12 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

12 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

12 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

12 hours ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

12 hours ago

More Stories From World