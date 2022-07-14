UrduPoint.com

Road Transit Restrictions To Kaliningrad Should Be Fully Eliminated - Alikhanov

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The authorities of Russia's Kaliningrad Region are continuing the cooperation on road transit with the country's foreign ministry, saying that the road transit restrictions should be fully eliminated, Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.

"These restrictions (on road cargo transit from Russia to Kalinigrad via Lithiania) should be completely eliminated as well, we will discuss this issue with the foreign ministry and will continue the work, we will continue to seek the removal of restrictions," Alikhanov told the Russia-1 broadcaster.

