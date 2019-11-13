(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A child has been killed by rocket fire in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syria reconciliation center said Tuesday.

"The rocket blast damaged the roof of an apartment building and destroyed a living room.

A six-year-old girl died," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said.

The projectile was fired late on Monday at Sayf al-Dawla district. The terror group behind the attack, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia), used a makeshift multiple rocket launcher, the official said.