Roscosmos Sets Next Launch of Another 36 OneWeb Satellites From Vostochny for May 27

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The next launch of the United Kingdom's OneWeb communication satellites, on board the Russian carrier rocket Soyuz, is scheduled for May 27 from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East, Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos, part of state space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday.

The previous launch from the spaceport was conducted on April 26, bringing another 36 satellites into orbit.

"The process of preparation of the spacecraft for the launch aboard the Soyuz-2.1 b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage, scheduled for May 27, has started today," Glavkosmos said in a statement.

A source told Sputnik in February that Russia would conduct a total of three launches under the OneWeb program in 2021, namely in March, April and May. Two more launches � supposedly in June and July � are still under consideration.

The OneWeb constellation is designed to provide commercial satellite communication services beginning from late 2021. At the end of the next year, the company plans to ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe by fully covering the Earth's surface with 648 satellites.