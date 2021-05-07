UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Sets Next Launch Of Another 36 OneWeb Satellites From Vostochny For May 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:13 PM

Roscosmos Sets Next Launch of Another 36 OneWeb Satellites From Vostochny for May 27

The next launch of the United Kingdom's OneWeb communication satellites, on board the Russian carrier rocket Soyuz, is scheduled for May 27 from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East, Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos, part of state space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The next launch of the United Kingdom's OneWeb communication satellites, on board the Russian carrier rocket Soyuz, is scheduled for May 27 from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East, Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos, part of state space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday.

The previous launch from the spaceport was conducted on April 26, bringing another 36 satellites into orbit.

"The process of preparation of the spacecraft for the launch aboard the Soyuz-2.1 b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage, scheduled for May 27, has started today," Glavkosmos said in a statement.

A source told Sputnik in February that Russia would conduct a total of three launches under the OneWeb program in 2021, namely in March, April and May. Two more launches � supposedly in June and July � are still under consideration.

The OneWeb constellation is designed to provide commercial satellite communication services beginning from late 2021. At the end of the next year, the company plans to ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe by fully covering the Earth's surface with 648 satellites.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Company Vehicle United Kingdom February March April May June July From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.