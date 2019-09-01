UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Tells Macron About Plans For 3rd 'Reversible' Stage Of Reducing JCPOA Obligations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 03:00 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has informed French leader Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that Tehran will launch the third stage in reducing its obligations under the nuclear deal later in September if Europe fails to live up to its part of commitments, noting that this step as well as the previous ones will be reversible.

The phone conversation took place on Saturday. It comes as Macron, a staunch advocate of saving the Iran nuclear deal, has been stepping efforts to engage Iran diplomatically.

"If Europe cannot put its commitments into operation, Iran will take the third step in reducing its JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as Iran nuclear deal] commitments, which of course will be reversible," Rouhani said, as quoted by his press service.

He also welcomed Paris' efforts to preserve the deal and described Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Biarritz during the G7 summit as "very important for the public and political opinions in the region and the world."

Macron, in turn, called Zarif's visit "effective," adding that it "proved Iran's resolve to defend its interests and its commitment towards negotiation."

On the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran unclear deal on May 8, Tehran announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Zarif earlier said that the third phase of reducing nuclear obligations would start on September 6.

