Rovanpera Seals 'special' Safari Rally In A Toyota 1-2
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Double world champion Kalle Rovanpera avoided any late trouble to wrap up a comfortable win in the Safari Rally Kenya on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Toyota driver had stamped his authority on the punishing third rally of the season from the start.
Cleaning up in all six stages around Lake Naivasha on Friday allowed Rovanpera to take his foot off the gas over the weekend and coast to a second success in the event.
He led home a Toyota 1-2 with teammate Takamoto Katsuta second at 1min 38sec. Ford's Adrien Fourmaux completed the podium in Nairobi.
"It's always special to win here," Rovanpera, who failed to finish in Sweden last time out, said.
"Also, a legendary event for Toyota. We've always been so good here and that's continuing. Like they say in Africa: the car in front is always a Toyota!" he added.
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville had a taxing time with mechanical issues but sealed the closing power stage and its extra five points.
The Belgian maintained his lead in the world championship over Toyota's Elfyn Evans, fourth in Kenya.
Rovanpera, who is only competing part-time this campaign to recharge his batteries for a return full-time in 2025, is placed fifth.
He is expected to sit out the fourth rally of the season in Croatia from April 18-21.
Safari Rally Kenya results
1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 3hr 36min 04.0sec, 2. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) at 1min 37.8sec, 3. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/M-Sport Ford) 2:25.1, 4. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 4:20.2, 5. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 10:17.5
Special stage winners
Kalle Rovanperä (SS2, SS3, SS4, SS5, SS6, SS7, SS10), Thierry Neuville (SS1, SS9, SS14, SS17), Elfyn Evans (SS12, SS15, SS16), Takamoto Katsuta (SS8, SS11), Ott Tanak (SS13, SS18
Power Stage
1. Thierry Neuville (5 points), 2. Ott Tanak (4), 3. Esapekka Lappi (3), 4. Kalle Rovanpera (2), 5. Elfyn Evans (1)
World championship standings
Drivers
1. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 67 points, 2. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 61,3. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/M-Sport Ford) 46, 4. Ott Tanak/Martin Järveoja (EST/Hyundai) 33, 5. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 31
Teams
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Cyprus church rocked by monk fraud allegations7 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table7 minutes ago
-
Istanbul top prize as Turkey votes in local polls57 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat1 hour ago
-
Miller steers Gujarat to IPL win over Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
Grim Easter for Gaza's Christians as pilgrims shun Jerusalem1 hour ago
-
Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday: Israel PM's office1 hour ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat2 hours ago
-
Indian opposition protest arrest of leader ahead of polls3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard3 hours ago
-
France police find 'bones' of toddler missing in the Alps: prosecutor3 hours ago