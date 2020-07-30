RPT: REVIEW - US Unveils Plan to Withdraw Troops From Germany, Redeploy Nearly Half Closer to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Pentagon unveiled a plan to withdraw nearly 12,000 US troops from Germany in retaliation for Berlin underpaying NATO dues, although almost half of the forces will be re-positioned within Europe to strengthen the alliance's eastern flank.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations within the next few weeks. This would reduce the number of troops stationed in Germany from 36,000 to 24,000.

Esper said the repositioning of troops will enhance NATO and boost deterrence against Russia. He noted that around 6,400 troops will return to the United States while 5,600 will be sent to other NATO-member countries.

In June, President Donald Trump confirmed media reports that he wanted to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being delinquent in its defense spending.

However, US lawmakers have introduced a bill in both chambers of Congress to block the Trump administration from using any Federal funds for the pullout, claiming that military presence in Germany is needed to "deter further aggression from Russia or aggression from other adversaries against the United States and its allies and partners."

Earlier in July, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Berlin regrets Washington's decision to reduce the number of American forces in Germany, but believes that redeploying the troops within Europe would show the United States' commitment to the Transatlantic partnership.

US PLANS TO REPOSITION FORCES IN EUROPE

European Command (EUCOM) commander Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters told reporters on Wednesday the United States will relocate its EUCOM headquarters from Germany to Belgium as part of the Pentagon's strategy to reposition forces on the continent.

"Repositioning US EUCOM headquarters and its component, US Special Operations Command Europe, from Germany to Belgium co-locates these organizations with [the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE)," Wolters said.

Esper said the impending relocation will consolidate US military headquarters from across Europe in Belgium, where NATO command centers are located, which will improve cross-agency coordination and readiness.

In addition, the Pentagon will move a fighter squadron from Germany to Italy so that it will be closer to the Black Sea region, Esper said. He also mentioned that Stryker units will start continuous rotations "farther east in the Black Sea region to enhance deterrence and reassure allies along NATO's southeastern flank."

The Defense Secretary also said the United States may reposition US forces from Germany into Poland and the Baltic countries. US troops could move into Poland as soon as Warsaw signs a defense cooperation agreement and a burden sharing deal as previously pledged, Esper said.

The redeployment of the US military personnel from Germany to other locations will likely cost several billion Dollars, Esper said.

Several US lawmakers criticized Trump's decision to reduce the number of American troops in Germany, saying it undermines the United States' alliance with that country and the overall security in Europe.

"Threatening to withdraw the US military presence from a region after demanding payments is a perfect example of policy that may appear to put America First, while in reality it strains our relationships with partners and allies and undermines our national security," US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith.

Smith called on Congress to fully assess Trump's decision and take any action needed to ensure that the changes in the United States' posture in Europe does not create additional risk for US national security.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement that the decision to reduce the number of US forces in Germany is a grave error, describing it as a slap on the face to a friend and ally when Washington should be showing a growing commitment to counter Russia and China.

Romney added that although the decision may be beneficial for Trump's internal affairs, it will result in long-term harmful consequences for US interests.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez called on the Senate to block Trump's decision.

Menendez said the Trump administration's decision will weaken US efforts to counter Russia in eastern Europe. In addition, Menendez said US forces in Germany play an essential role for US security interests throughout the middle East and Africa.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said in a statement that Trump and Esper are taking appropriate action by reducing the number of American troops in Germany.

Inhofe said the Trump administration aims to optimize the US force posture in Europe by moving some forces along NATO's eastern flank.

Members of Congress will receive detailed briefings from the Defense Department in the coming days and weeks about the Trump administration's decision, Inhofe said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that the US decision to redeploy part of its military personnel from Germany underlines the commitment to security in Europe.

"Today's announcement by Secretary Esper on US forces in Europe underlines the continued commitment by the United States to NATO and to European security," the secretary general said.

Stoltenberg mentioned that that prior to the announcement of the redeployment, the United States held close consultations with its NATO allies.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing that the United Nations is hopeful that the relationship between Washington and Berlin will continue to be positive and constructive after the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Germany.

The trans-Atlantic coordinator for the German government, Peter Beyer, said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's plans to pull out a significant number of troops from Germany might be hindered by the strong opposition to the move in Washington.