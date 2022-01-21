UrduPoint.com

RPT - Syrian Council Confirms IS Attack On Jail In Northeastern Syria - Representative To US

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Syrian Council Confirms IS Attack on Jail in Northeastern Syria - Representative to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) - the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces - has confirmed that the Islamic State (IS) terrorists attacked the Bassam Saker prison, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, told Sputnik.

"Yes, it is true, unfortunately," Saker said on Thursday about the Islamic State attack on the prison Kurdish-managed prison facility in northeast Syria.

The attack was reportedly conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.

The SDF and the relevant security services are currently dealing with a new escape attempt carried out by Islamic State terrorists when a car bomb hit the entrance of the Ghwairan prison in Hasaka, followed by another blast nearby.

Local media reported that some two dozen prisoners have escaped, so far but the authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the reports.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Car United States Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

10 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

10 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

11 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.