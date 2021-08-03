UrduPoint.com

RPT - US Navy Would Welcome Opportunity To Engage With Russian Counterparts - Vice Admiral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Navy Would Welcome Opportunity to Engage With Russian Counterparts - Vice Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The United States Navy would welcome any chance to positively engage with its Russian military counterparts on a range of areas in the Arctic, US Second Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2021 Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition.

"We would welcome any opportunity to engage positively with our military counterparts," Lewis said when asked about US-Russia collaboration in the Arctic on Monday.

Areas of cooperation, Lewis added, could include exploration of oil and gas and precious metals, search and rescue and safety at sea, along with professional behavior.

For example, he added, the professional and cooperative nature between Russia and Norway is the reason why that area has the most fertile fishing grounds in the world.

"I think we have adequate cooperation, but there's areas we can cooperate more in which to be more respectful, but also for the greater good," Lewis said. "It's [current cooperation] acceptable, but I would have ambitions for more."

Lewis said a couple years ago while operating in the Baltics in and around Russian forces it was professional and there were never any problems or issues.

Related Topics

World Russia Norway Oil United States Gas

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

2 hours ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

12 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.