RPT - US Navy Would Welcome Opportunity to Engage With Russian Counterparts - Vice Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The United States Navy would welcome any chance to positively engage with its Russian military counterparts on a range of areas in the Arctic, US Second Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2021 Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition.

"We would welcome any opportunity to engage positively with our military counterparts," Lewis said when asked about US-Russia collaboration in the Arctic on Monday.

Areas of cooperation, Lewis added, could include exploration of oil and gas and precious metals, search and rescue and safety at sea, along with professional behavior.

For example, he added, the professional and cooperative nature between Russia and Norway is the reason why that area has the most fertile fishing grounds in the world.

"I think we have adequate cooperation, but there's areas we can cooperate more in which to be more respectful, but also for the greater good," Lewis said. "It's [current cooperation] acceptable, but I would have ambitions for more."

Lewis said a couple years ago while operating in the Baltics in and around Russian forces it was professional and there were never any problems or issues.