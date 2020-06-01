UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Offers $5Mln Reward For Alleged Venezuelan Organized Crime Member Camacho - State Dept.

Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:50 PM

RPT - US Offers $5Mln Reward for Alleged Venezuelan Organized Crime Member Camacho - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the capture or indictment of alleged Venezuelan organized crime member Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho, the State Department announced on Monday.

"Today the US Department of State announces a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho for participating in transnational organized crime," the statement said. "The Venezuelan people deserve a government that they have chosen freely and whose officials do not conspire with associates to engage in crimes of theft from the people of Venezuela, including money laundering to hide the proceeds of those illicit activities."

The department, the release added, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to Camacho's arrest and/or conviction.

