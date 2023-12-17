RugbyU: Challenge Cup Tables
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 08:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Tables after second round of Challenge Cup pool games (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Pool 1
Cheetahs 2 2 0 0 65 44 1 9
Sharks 2 1 0 1 74 37 3 7
Dragons 2 1 0 1 45 31 2 6
Pau 2 1 0 1 29 66 0 4
Zebre 2 1 0 1 36 47 0 4
Oyonnax 2 0 0 2 21 45 1 1
Pool 2
Montpellier 2 2 0 0 62 24 2 10
Lions 2 2 0 0 63 25 1 9
Treviso 2 1 0 1 63 50 2 6
Ospreys 2 1 0 1 48 72 1 5
Newcastle 2 0 0 2 32 59 1 1
Perpignan 2 0 0 2 19 57 0 0
Pool 3
Gloucester 2 2 0 0 43 27 0 8
Clermont 2 1 0 1 48 46 1 5
Edinburgh 2 1 0 1 52 52 1 5
Black Lion 2 1 0 1 33 22 1 5
Castres 2 1 0 1 55 50 1 5
Scarlets 2 0 0 2 23 57 0 0
Note: Each team plays four games
-- Top four in each pool qualify for last 16 and are joined by four teams from the Champions Cup
-- Final on May 24 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London