RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Champions Cup last 16 results on Sunday:

Northampton (ENG) 24 Munster (IRL) 14

Playing later (times GMT)

Toulouse (FRA) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1400)

Played Saturday

Bulls (RSA) 59 Lyon (FRA) 19

Exeter (ENG) 21 Bath (ENG) 15

Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 22

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 45 Saracens (ENG) 12

Leinster (IRL) 36 Leicester (ENG) 22

Played Friday

Harlequins (ENG) 28 Glasgow (SCO) 24

