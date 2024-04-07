RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Champions Cup last 16 results on Sunday:
Northampton (ENG) 24 Munster (IRL) 14
Playing later (times GMT)
Toulouse (FRA) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1400)
Played Saturday
Bulls (RSA) 59 Lyon (FRA) 19
Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 22
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 45 Saracens (ENG) 12
Leinster (IRL) 36 Leicester (ENG) 22
Played Friday
