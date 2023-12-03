Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 11:20 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) French Top 14 table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Racing 92 9 6 0 3 229 156 5 29

Toulon 9 6 0 3 252 181 4 28

Castres 9 6 0 3 245 200 4 28

Pau 9 6 0 3 212 172 3 27

Toulouse 8 5 0 3 207 170 3 23

Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 171 141 3 23

Bordeaux-Begles 9 5 0 4 220 195 3 23

Clermont 9 5 0 4 214 211 3 23

La Rochelle 9 3 0 6 189 171 4 20

Bayonne 9 4 0 5 183 207 3 19

Oyonnax 9 4 0 5 199 239 0 16

Lyon 9 3 0 6 220 266 4 16

Perpignan 9 2 0 7 166 327 0 8

Montpellier 9 1 0 8 150 225 3 7

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.

Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

12 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

12 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

12 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

12 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

12 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

12 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

12 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

12 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

13 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

13 hours ago

More Stories From World