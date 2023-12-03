RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) French Top 14 table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Racing 92 9 6 0 3 229 156 5 29

Toulon 9 6 0 3 252 181 4 28

Castres 9 6 0 3 245 200 4 28

Pau 9 6 0 3 212 172 3 27

Toulouse 8 5 0 3 207 170 3 23

Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 171 141 3 23

Bordeaux-Begles 9 5 0 4 220 195 3 23

Clermont 9 5 0 4 214 211 3 23

La Rochelle 9 3 0 6 189 171 4 20

Bayonne 9 4 0 5 183 207 3 19

Oyonnax 9 4 0 5 199 239 0 16

Lyon 9 3 0 6 220 266 4 16

Perpignan 9 2 0 7 166 327 0 8

Montpellier 9 1 0 8 150 225 3 7

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.

Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.