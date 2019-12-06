Russia Able to Occupy Leading Positions in Future Hydrogen Energy Market - Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia has all the competitive advantages in order to secure a leading position in the global hydrogen energy market in the future, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article in the Energy Policy magazine.

"In the future, hydrogen, as a source of energy, can play one of the key roles in meeting global needs for clean and affordable energy. Moreover, Russia has all the necessary competitive advantages in order to secure a leading position in the global hydrogen energy market, including the availability of reserves production capacities, geographical proximity to potential hydrogen consumers, as well as the existence of an existing transportation infrastructure," Novak said.

He recalled that the Russian Energy Ministry had begun work to organize the effective use of the potential of hydrogen energy. This year, a working group has been formed that will develop a roadmap for the development of hydrogen energy in the Russia.