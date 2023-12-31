Open Menu

Russia Accuses Ukraine Of 'terrorist Attack' On Belgorod, Vows Revenge

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' on Belgorod, vows revenge

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack" Saturday on civilians in the city of Belgorod, including using controversial cluster munitions in strikes that killed at least 21 people and wounded dozens more.

Moscow said the attack -- which followed waves of rocket and drone strikes by Russian forces on Ukrainian cities -- would "not go unpunished".

In an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council demanded by Russia, envoy Vasily Nebenzya claimed Kyiv targeted a sports center, an ice rink and a university.

"In order to increase the number of casualties of the terrorist attack they used cluster munitions," he said.

"(It was a) deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target."

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky are due to give New Year's Eve speeches Sunday, as the conflict between the two countries approaches its second anniversary in February.

The Belgorod attack came a day after Ukraine said a barrage of Russian missile strikes on several cities killed at least 40 people, wounding dozens more.

Fresh strikes Saturday caused more casualties in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Belgorod lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly struck by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.

Unverified footage showed a street strewn with debris and smoke billowing from burnt-out cars in the city's centre.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike, one of the deadliest on Russian soil since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

- January 1, day of mourning -

Russia authorities said the death toll included at least three children, with 17 children among the 110 wounded.

Russia's foreign ministry, which has repeatedly denounced Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, accused the United States and Britain of "inciting the Kyiv regime to commit terrorist actions".

Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Sports United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Belgorod Vladimir Putin Kharkiv United States January February Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

9 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

9 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

9 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

9 hours ago
 ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

9 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

9 hours ago
Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

9 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

9 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

9 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

9 hours ago
 Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's futu ..

Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's future: Siraj ul Haq

9 hours ago
 PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elect ..

PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elections: Dastgir

9 hours ago

More Stories From World