Russia Bans Entry to 100 Canadian Citizens, Including Jim Carrey - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Moscow imposed sanctions on 100 Canadian citizens, including Hollywood star Jim Carrey, banning them from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On the basis of reciprocity, entry is closed for 100 citizens of Canada. Among them are high-ranking officials, businessmen, activists of numerous pro-Banderist organizations, media and financial structures that are directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian course," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the sanctions are being introduced in response to "the ongoing practice by the regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of imposing sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable."

The list, in particular includes Jim Carrey and Stephan "Steve" Bandera, grandson of Ukrainian nationalist and Nazi accomplice Stepan Bandera.