Russia, Belarus hold massive military drills, spooking neighbours

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia and Belarus launched massive military drills on Friday, with NATO-member Poland warning of possible "provocations" as tensions rise on the European Union's eastern border.

Moscow said 200,000 personnel would take part in the week-long Zapad-2021 military exercise in Belarus, western Russia and the Baltic Sea, one of the country's biggest drills in recent years.

The defence ministry released footage of rows of Russian warships firing artillery, military jets flying in formation and columns of tanks advancing over rugged terrain.

Eighty planes and helicopters, 290 tanks, 15 vessels, and multiple launch rocket systems were taking part in the games, Russia said.

The formal launch of the drills took place on Thursday and the exercises went into full mode on Friday.

On the eve of the exercise, President Vladimir Putin said they were "not directed against anyone".

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who met with Putin on Thursday, said the countries were "not doing anything that our opponents are not".