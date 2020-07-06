UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:41 PM

Russia, Belarus Regret US Decision to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty, Look For Dialogue

Moscow and Minsk have expressed severe regret at Washington's decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, given the potential negative consequences this could have for Europe's arms control infrastructure, according to a joint statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Moscow and Minsk have expressed severe regret at Washington's decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, given the potential negative consequences this could have for Europe's arms control infrastructure, according to a joint statement on Monday.

The statement was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with a conference of treaty signatories scheduled to be held later in the day to assess the consequences of the United States' exit from the agreement.

"The Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation regret the decision of the United States to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

This move can seriously damage the European security architecture and arms control infrastructure," the joint statement read.

Looking ahead, Moscow and Minsk said that they are ready to hold constructive discussions with other signatories of the Open Skies Treaty to assess the next steps.

"The Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, both member states within the Open Skies Treaty framework, are ready for a balanced and mutually respectful dialogue aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to the problems regarding the treaty's fulfillment, without ultimatums, and making sure that all mutual interests and concerns are taken into account," the statement read.

