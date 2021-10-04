UrduPoint.com

Russia Condemns IS Terrorist Attack Near Kabul Mosque - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russia condemns the terrorist attack conducted by the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) on Sunday near a mosque in Kabul that killed nearly 20 people and acknowledges the necessity to continue efforts to eliminate terrorism in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We condemn the actions committed by the ISIS group on October 3 this year, a terrorist attack at the entrance to a mosque in the center of the Afghan capital ... We note the need to continue efforts aimed at eradicating terrorism in Afghanistan. Appropriate assurances were given by the leadership of the Taliban Movement (banned in Russia), which stated that there would be no security threats to third countries from Afghan territory," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.

