UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Cyprus To Start Talks On Changing Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:17 AM

Russia, Cyprus to Start Talks on Changing Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement Next Week

Russia and Cyprus will commence talks on amendments to the double taxation avoidance agreement between the two countries next Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Cypriot Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia and Cyprus will commence talks on amendments to the double taxation avoidance agreement between the two countries next Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Cypriot Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

In early April, the Russian Embassy to Cyprus confirmed that Moscow had sent a letter to the island nation with a request to change the agreement and respond by June 15.

"There was a correspondence between the Cypriot and Russian authorities in May and June, and we agreed on holding talks via a video link. We will start them on June 25," the spokeswoman said, adding that Moscow had agreed to Nicosia's proposal to hold the talks next week.

According to the official, the parties are expecting concrete changes in the double taxation avoidance agreement.

"The changes demanded by the Russian authorities will be discussed. We will see whether there will be any exceptions or whether the text will be finalized with the Russian authorities, or whether a new text will be adopted.

We will see what the outcome of the talks will be," the spokeswoman noted.

Commenting on some recent Russian media reports that no agreements were reached during the talks, the official said that she was surprised to read such news, as the sides had agreed to hold the first round of talks as early next Thursday.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a 15 percent tax on dividends transferred to foreign bank accounts, noting that it would require adjusting Russia's double taxation avoidance agreement with other countries. Putin added that Russia would unilaterally exit any such agreement if its offers were not accepted. Later, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia had sent to the Cypriot government a letter about said adjustments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Bank Nicosia Vladimir Putin Cyprus March April May June Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

51 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.