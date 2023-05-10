UrduPoint.com

Russia Delivers Protest Note To Polish Charge D'Affaires - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Russia Delivers Protest Note to Polish Charge D'Affaires - Foreign Ministry

Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski received a protest note on Wednesday over the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski received a protest note on Wednesday over the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, an aggressive crowd blocked the way for Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where he arrived to lay flowers on Victory Day. The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the St. George ribbon from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery and had to leave the memorial.

"On May 10, the charge d'affaires of Poland in Russia, J. Sladewski, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed a note of protest in connection with the provocation organized on May 9 of this year at a cemetery-mausoleum of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw," the ministry said, adding that Russia will soon respond to Poland's anti-Russian behavior.

The ministry added that the incident with the wreath laying ceremony "went beyond the principles of communication between neighboring states".

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Warsaw St. George Poland May From

Recent Stories

France to Block Websites Sharing News Content of S ..

France to Block Websites Sharing News Content of Sputnik, RT France - Minister

5 minutes ago
 NATO Admiral Says Alliance Working on Military Pla ..

NATO Admiral Says Alliance Working on Military Plans Against Russia, Not China

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran gas pipeline project to meet growing ener ..

Pak-Iran gas pipeline project to meet growing energy demands: Tasneem Qureshi

6 minutes ago
 Moldova to Get $100Mln Loan From Japan for Economi ..

Moldova to Get $100Mln Loan From Japan for Economic Recovery - Government

6 minutes ago
 German Prosecutor's Office Says 2 Suspected Hezbol ..

German Prosecutor's Office Says 2 Suspected Hezbollah Members Detained in Countr ..

3 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates revamped Sharjah Plan ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates revamped Sharjah Planetarium

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.