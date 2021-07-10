(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Russia will seek clarifications from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the fact that experts could have been sent to Germany on the day of the incident with Alexey Navalny, but other dates of their trip were previously announced, Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Alexander Shulgin, told Sputnik.

The 97th session of OPCW Executive Council was held in The Hague from July 6-9.

"This time, it was not without a drama about the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny with a certain chemical warfare agent. Common anti-Russian theses have apparently become obligatory for NATO countries to 'work out' at every OPCW event," the permanent representative said.

According to Shulgin, new facts of forgery and inconsistencies are constantly emerging: for example, when preparing a draft OPCW report on the implementation of the CWC in 2020, the Technical Secretariat indicated that it had sent a group of experts to provide technical assistance to Germany in connection with the suspected poisoning of a Russian citizen on August 20 last year.

"So what does it do ” while Navalny, being on board the plane on the Tomsk-Moscow route, felt the first signs of discomfort, the OPCW inspectors were already waiting for him in Germany? We demanded to explain how this was possible at all and why earlier the participating States were misled about sending the Secretariat's experts to Germany only on September 4-5, 2020. It is noteworthy that the Technical Secretariat could not tell us anything at all. In a word, a lot of questions have accumulated, and for each such case, we will, of course, seek intelligible explanation," Shulgin said.