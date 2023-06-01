UrduPoint.com

Russia Destroys 50 Out Of 70 Ukrainian Terrorists In Border Zone - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Russian armed forces destroyed 50 out of 70 Ukrainian militants that attacked the Russian town Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russian armed forces destroyed 50 out of 70 Ukrainian militants that attacked the Russian town Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In total, up to 70 militants, five tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, seven pickup trucks and one Kamaz participated in the attack," the ministry said, adding that over 50 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored combat vehicles, a BM-21 Grad MLRS, and one pickup truck were destroyed on the border territory with Ukraine.

At 01:57 GMT after an hour of intense artillery shelling of the international automobile checkpoint Shebekino on the Russian-Ukrainian border and residential quarters of the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka, the enemy consisting of three armored combat vehicles, four pickups and 30 militants attempted an attack in the direction of Volchansk and the international automobile checkpoint Shebekino, the ministry explained.

In addition, a terrorist group of 15 Ukrainian militants tried to infiltrate Russia along the left bank of the Seversky Donets River in the direction of Hatyshche, Novaya Tavolzhanka, according to the ministry.

"Ukrainian terrorists got blown up on a minefield," the ministry said.

At the same time, another Ukrainian terrorist group, consisting of 20 militants and two armored combat vehicles, was advancing along the right bank of the Seversky Donets to Novaya Tavolzhanka, but was soon dispersed. The enemy lost eight fighters and an armored combat vehicle, the ministry said.

Russia made two strikes at 02:57 GMT against enemy reserves in Ukraine's Hatyshche area, and from 4:05 to 4:45 Ukrainian terrorist groups, having increased their efforts, made another attempt to infiltrate Russia from the districts of Pletenivka and Volchansk, the statement said.

From 4:10 to 4:50 the enemy was struck by heavy fire systems, rocket troops and artillery of Rusisa's Western Military District, as a result of which the enemy retreated in the direction of Zhovtnev after losing 12 Ukrainian terrorists, two armored combat vehicles and a pickup truck.

"From 5:00 to 7:50, the retreating terrorists and enemy reserves were hit by nine strikes by the Russian military aviation in the areas of the settlements of Ohirtseve, Pletenivka, Starytsya and Volchansk," the ministry concluded.

