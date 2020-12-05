UrduPoint.com
Russia Developing Helicopter Drone To Guide Missiles At Enemy UAVs - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Russian military manufacturers have started to develop a modern helicopter drone for far radar surveillance aimed at guiding anti-aircraft missiles at the enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, a source in the Russian defense industry told Sputnik.

"Since November, we have been developing a helicopter drone for far radar surveillance that will detect small-sized and low-speed enemy drones at low and extremely low altitudes as well as ensure the guidance of anti-aircraft missiles of air defense forces at them," the source said.

