Russia Does Not Plan Introducing Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia does not plan introducing a nationwide lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus infections, as the government has a perfect understanding of what steps have to be taken, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We understand clearly how we should act, this is why we do not plan any overwhelming� restrictive measures, the so-called na tionwide lockdown, when the economy and the business operation are in fact suspended completely," Putin said at the Russia Calling investment forum.

Regional and municipal authorities should only resort to justified targeted measures in order to protect the people and at the same time maintain uninterrupted business operation, the president went on to say.

