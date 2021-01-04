UrduPoint.com
Russia Ends Search And Rescue Operation For Crew Of Sunken Onega Trawler - Authorities

Russia Ends Search and Rescue Operation for Crew of Sunken Onega Trawler - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Search and rescue operations in the Barents Sea where the Russian fishing boat Onega sank last week have now been completed, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said on Monday.

The trawler sank on December 28 with 19 people on board. Two of them were rescued while the rest went missing.

The search was carried out by rescue ships Mikula, Antais and Kapelan.

"All works within the search and rescue operation are completed," the agency said in a communication, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the communication, Antais and Kapelan stopped the search on January 2 and were granted free practice, while Mikula remained at the wreck site until further notice.

According to preliminary information, the vessel sank due to a storm.

