Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until November 3, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Friday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until November 3," the agency said in a statement.

The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.

Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.