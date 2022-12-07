UrduPoint.com

Russia Extends Flight Ban To 11 Airports In Southern, Central Regions Until December 15

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the central and southern parts of Russia close to Ukraine has been extended until December 15, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Wednesday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until December 15," the federal agency's statement read.

The restrictions apply to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista.

Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.

More Stories From World

