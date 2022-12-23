UrduPoint.com

Russia Extends Flight Ban To 11 Airports In Southern, Central Regions Until January 2

Published December 23, 2022

Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until January 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the central and southern parts of Russia have been extended until January 2, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Friday.

"The regime of flight restrictions at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia has been extended until January 2, 2023," the federal agency's statement said.

The restrictions apply to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista.

Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24 due to the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Initially, the restrictions at airports were in place until March 2 and then have been repeatedly extended.

