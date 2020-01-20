Russia Finishes Order for 7 Mi-35 Helicopters for Nigeria, Awaiting Payment - Source

Russia has built the remaining batch of Mi-35 attack helicopters it has promised to Nigeria under a defense contract and will deliver them upon receipt of payment, a source in the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Monday

The two countries signed the contract for the construction and delivery of 12 helicopters in October.

"Mi-35 helicopters for Nigeria are ready. As soon as the payment is received, we will send the helicopters. This is the plan. Five helicopters have been sold as of now," the source said.

The Mi-35 is an export version of Mi-24B helicopter that can be equipped with precision-guided munition, including small arms and missiles.